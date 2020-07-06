All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

10023 Romaine Cir N

10023 West Romaine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10023 West Romaine Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10023 Romaine Cir N Available 07/31/19 Newly Updated 2 bedroom Townhome w/ 2 car garage - Newly Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome . Large floorpan with over 1600 square feet and tons of Storage . New cabinets countertops in the kitchen . new flooring and Paint through out . Rare townhome with 2 car garage and fenced in back yard. Eat in kitchen . Breakfast bar. Dining room . 2 story fireplace. Jack and Jill bathroom downstair . Master bedroom upstairs in left with large master bathroom , walk in closet and heated and cooled closed in attic for additional storage.

(RLNE4415937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10023 Romaine Cir N have any available units?
10023 Romaine Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10023 Romaine Cir N have?
Some of 10023 Romaine Cir N's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10023 Romaine Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
10023 Romaine Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 Romaine Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 10023 Romaine Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10023 Romaine Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 10023 Romaine Cir N offers parking.
Does 10023 Romaine Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10023 Romaine Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 Romaine Cir N have a pool?
No, 10023 Romaine Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 10023 Romaine Cir N have accessible units?
No, 10023 Romaine Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 Romaine Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10023 Romaine Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.

