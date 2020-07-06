Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

10023 Romaine Cir N Available 07/31/19 Newly Updated 2 bedroom Townhome w/ 2 car garage - Newly Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome . Large floorpan with over 1600 square feet and tons of Storage . New cabinets countertops in the kitchen . new flooring and Paint through out . Rare townhome with 2 car garage and fenced in back yard. Eat in kitchen . Breakfast bar. Dining room . 2 story fireplace. Jack and Jill bathroom downstair . Master bedroom upstairs in left with large master bathroom , walk in closet and heated and cooled closed in attic for additional storage.



(RLNE4415937)