Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
13358 PALOMA DRIVE
Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:48 AM

13358 PALOMA DRIVE

13358 Paloma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13358 Paloma Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful pool home in Hunters creek for rental. new wood floor in whole room, fresh painting, high ceiling, very quiet and close to everywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13358 PALOMA DRIVE have any available units?
13358 PALOMA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13358 PALOMA DRIVE have?
Some of 13358 PALOMA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13358 PALOMA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13358 PALOMA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13358 PALOMA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13358 PALOMA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13358 PALOMA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13358 PALOMA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13358 PALOMA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13358 PALOMA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13358 PALOMA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13358 PALOMA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13358 PALOMA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13358 PALOMA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13358 PALOMA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13358 PALOMA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13358 PALOMA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13358 PALOMA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
