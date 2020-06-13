/
3 bedroom apartments
183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Hunters Creek
47 Units Available
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109
12107 Poppy Field Lane, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1344 sqft
Spacious 3BR / 2BA With Garage - Spacious 3BR/2BA Condo with a one car garage. End Unit. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Convenient Hunters Creek location.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
2620 Talova Drive
2620 Talova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
Available 5/1/2020. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Mallard Cove/Falcon Point section of Hunters Creek. Master suite on first floor with large bedroom area and bay windows overlooking lake.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY
14212 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL
Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
5220 ALAVISTA DRIVE
5220 Alavista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
Private wooded lot, well maintained 4/2 1-story home, all appliances included. Lawn service included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
3285 AMACA CIRCLE
3285 Amaca Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in the Hunters Creek community of South Orlando. This property features tile floors throughout (upstairs and downstairs).
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE
13028 Islamorada Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
Welcome to Hunters Creek, a centrally located community near restaurants, shopping, the airport and major highways to expedite your travel. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
Marydia
53 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tropical Park
77 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1463 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12788 Majorama Drive
12788 Majorama Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1409 sqft
Beautiful 3x2 Home - This is a beautiful home, very clean, nice neighborhood, 2 car garage, screened in back patio. Private back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799077)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3260 Falcon Point Drive
3260 Falcon Point Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Experience all the best in Florida living - Experience all the best in Florida living with this magnificent 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
2791 Pleasant Cypress Circle
2791 Pleasant Cypress Cir, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
New Construction! 3/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12517 Pica St.
12517 Pica Street, Orange County, FL
Deerfield Community-Renovated Single Family Home - Newly Renovated Single Family Home located in Deerfield Community. New Tile floors throughout, NO Carpet! Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and inside Laundry Room with sink.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
13655 Hawkeye Dr
13655 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL
5 beds 3.5 bath pool house - Property Id: 196070 This house is located within 20-minute-driving distance to Orlando International Airport, Disney World theme parks, Disney Downtown, Sea World, Universal Studio and Adventure Island theme park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonefield
1 Unit Available
3217 Stonehurst Circle
3217 Stonehurst Cir, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Single Family Home in Stonehurst - Great home in prime location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in gated Stonehurst @ Stonefield. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
1612 Hookbill Ct
1612 Hookbill Court, Southchase, FL
Hunters Creek area/ Falcon Trace, Orlando - This is a beautiful, spacious, 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Falcons Creek Sub-Division/Hunters Creek area.Located on a Cul de sac. 3 Car Garage and screen enclosed pool.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop Unit 29, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1764 sqft
Highly upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home. Large living & dining room combo. Volume ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Solid wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Private covered patio with brick pavers.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Heritage Place
1 Unit Available
12868 Gettysburg Circle
12868 Gettysburg Circle, Orange County, FL
Great Location, well maintained spacious home with pool! House features tile through out, eating space in kitchen, all appliances included, open floor plan, & auto garage door opener. New Roof! Close to shopping, schools, 417 & more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1813 SNARESBROOK WAY
1813 Snaresbrook Way, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1574 sqft
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright home, along with vaulted ceilings, large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, spacious
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
12608 Beltingle Court
12608 Beltingle Court, Southchase, FL
This modern and spacious home is beautiful and boasts an open floor plan with 2 living areas and and was renovated with new bathrooms, a new kitchen and marble flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4831 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE
4831 Clock Tower Drive, Osceola County, FL
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 4 bed/3 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.490 is based on a 30 days rental.
