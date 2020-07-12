Apartment List
/
FL
/
hunters creek
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hunters Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
2762 RUNYON CIRCLE
2762 Runyon Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2178 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedrooms with AN OFFICE/DEN, 2.5 bathroom POOL HOME, just under 2200 sqft located in a GATED DEVLIN GREEN GOLF COMMUNITY in highly demanded HUNTER'S CREEK. Very open and spacious with high ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY
14212 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2225 sqft
Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13812 BEAUREGARD PLACE
13812 Beauregard Place, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1606 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! This stately 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home offers formal dining room, open living room, and check out that large eat-in kitchen! Your downstairs master retreat with tray ceiling awaits, and quiet mornings spent on

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
3285 AMACA CIRCLE
3285 Amaca Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2592 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in the Hunters Creek community of South Orlando. This property features tile floors throughout (upstairs and downstairs).

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE
12016 Villanova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1217 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo style home with a one car garage. Located in the popular Villanova gated community in Hunters Creek. Close to shopping, dining and highway access.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE
13028 Islamorada Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3092 sqft
Welcome to Hunters Creek, a centrally located community near restaurants, shopping, the airport and major highways to expedite your travel. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13300 Colony Square Drive
13300 Colony Square Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Conveniently located near I-4, State Rd.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
5780 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE
5780 Los Palma Vista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2415 sqft
4 bedroom / 3 full bath updated kitchen, the second floor has an extra open room that can be used as an office or den rent includes pool /lawn / pest control and home warranty

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13584 Turtle Marsh Loop
13584 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1342 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Hunters Creek
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
39 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
66 Units Available
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
Crestwood
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
74 Units Available
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1308 sqft
At Integra Sunrise Parc paradise is at your doorstep. Conveniently located off West Osceola Parkway in bright Kissimmee, everything you could want is right at your fingertips.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonefield
3217 Stonehurst Circle
3217 Stonehurst Cir, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Single Family Home in Stonehurst - Great home in prime location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in gated Stonehurst @ Stonefield. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
12602 Beltingle Court
12602 Beltingle Court, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2112 sqft
Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Corner Lot Pool Home. ONLY 10 minutes from the MEDICAL CITY! Formal Living, Formal Dining, and Large Family Room. Oversized corner lot. Covered Lanai opens to oversized SCREENED IN POOL.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Falcon Trace
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE
13612 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
Modern 4 BED / 2 BATH Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful home with modern features throughout. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Upgraded flooring throughout (No Carpet).

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Osceola Corporate Center
3000 Marta Circle
3000 Marta Circle, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
740 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Osceola Corporate Center
1300 Santa Rosa Dr
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
4350 Osceola Trail Road, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1150 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! UPSCALE APARTMENT LIVING WITH ENTICING RETREATS AT EVERY TURN.
Results within 5 miles of Hunters Creek
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
24 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,161
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,334
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
City Guide for Hunters Creek, FL

Home of the longest golf course in Florida (7,432 yards to be exact), Hunters Creek delights golfers and non-golfers alike.

Hunters Creek, Florida is an unincorporated area in the heart of Orange County. While many Hunters Creek residents will consider themselves Orlando residents -- and rightfully so -- the developing area is becoming a community of its own. If you've ever dreamed of having Mickey Mouse as your neighbor (or perhaps your employer), Hunters Creek is the spot for you. If not, it's time to get used to all things Disney if you live in Hunters Creek. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hunters Creek, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hunters Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek 3 BedroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Balcony
Hunters Creek Apartments with GarageHunters Creek Apartments with GymHunters Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHunters Creek Apartments with ParkingHunters Creek Apartments with Pool
Hunters Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerHunters Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsHunters Creek Furnished ApartmentsHunters Creek Pet Friendly PlacesHunters Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College