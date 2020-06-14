Apartment List
/
FL
/
hunters creek
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hunters Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hunters Creek
46 Units Available
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13300 Colony Square Drive
13300 Colony Square Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Conveniently located near I-4, State Rd.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109
12107 Poppy Field Lane, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1344 sqft
Spacious 3BR / 2BA With Garage - Spacious 3BR/2BA Condo with a one car garage. End Unit. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Convenient Hunters Creek location.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13917 Fairway Island Drive Unit 912
13917 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Condo - Gated Community! Gorgeous golf course view. Split floor plan, built in entertainment center, Condo also offers walk-in closet in bedroom, additional storage space on the patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14036 Fairway Island Drive
14036 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1020 sqft
Welcome to the heart of Hunters Creek. This unit is located on the 3rd floor and has been upgraded The kitchen has stainless steel appliances .The living area has laminate flooring and the 2 bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE
14316 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1041 sqft
Resort style gated community in Hunters Creek. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout in this 2/2 first floor condo with screened front porch and storage. No pets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE
12016 Villanova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1217 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo style home with a one car garage. Located in the popular Villanova gated community in Hunters Creek. Close to shopping, dining and highway access.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14226 Fredricksburg Drive Unit # 208
14226 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the highly desired community of Capri at Hunters Creek.
Results within 1 mile of Hunters Creek
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
77 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Tropical Park
78 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop Unit 29, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1764 sqft
Highly upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home. Large living & dining room combo. Volume ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Solid wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Private covered patio with brick pavers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
1300 Santa Rosa Dr
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
4350 Osceola Trail Road, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1150 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! UPSCALE APARTMENT LIVING WITH ENTICING RETREATS AT EVERY TURN.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
3000 Marta Circle
3000 Marta Circle, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
740 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3172 AQUA VIRGO LOOP
3172 Aqua Virgo Loop, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1767 sqft
From the moment you enter this beautiful mediterranean 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home, you will be ready to call it yours. As you enter, the second story windows shine natural light onto your first floor open concept living/dinning/kitchen area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE
4731 Clock Tower Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,998
2317 sqft
This Beautiful Penthouse is being rented fully furnished with all utilities included including internet and wifi ! You will fall in love with this Condo nicely furnished with upgraded kitchen appliances and washer and Dryer inside the condo .
Results within 5 miles of Hunters Creek
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
9 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
35 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
City Guide for Hunters Creek, FL

Home of the longest golf course in Florida (7,432 yards to be exact), Hunters Creek delights golfers and non-golfers alike.

Hunters Creek, Florida is an unincorporated area in the heart of Orange County. While many Hunters Creek residents will consider themselves Orlando residents -- and rightfully so -- the developing area is becoming a community of its own. If you've ever dreamed of having Mickey Mouse as your neighbor (or perhaps your employer), Hunters Creek is the spot for you. If not, it's time to get used to all things Disney if you live in Hunters Creek. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hunters Creek, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hunters Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek 3 BedroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Balcony
Hunters Creek Apartments with GarageHunters Creek Apartments with GymHunters Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHunters Creek Apartments with Parking
Hunters Creek Apartments with PoolHunters Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerHunters Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsHunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College