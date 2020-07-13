/
pet friendly apartments
250 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
3285 AMACA CIRCLE
3285 Amaca Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2592 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in the Hunters Creek community of South Orlando. This property features tile floors throughout (upstairs and downstairs).
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
14226 Fredricksburg Drive Unit # 208
14226 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the highly desired community of Capri at Hunters Creek.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13584 Turtle Marsh Loop
13584 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1342 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Hunters Creek
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
33 Units Available
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1308 sqft
At Integra Sunrise Parc paradise is at your doorstep. Conveniently located off West Osceola Parkway in bright Kissimmee, everything you could want is right at your fingertips.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
66 Units Available
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
46 Units Available
Crestwood
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
74 Units Available
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Falcon Trace
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE
13612 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
Modern 4 BED / 2 BATH Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful home with modern features throughout. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Upgraded flooring throughout (No Carpet).
Results within 5 miles of Hunters Creek
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
54 Units Available
World Gateway
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1446 sqft
Great location in the heart of Orlando. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, private patio/balcony and gourmet ,kitchens. Community has a spin and yoga room and theater.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
57 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE on ALL one bedrooms with newly reduced rents on one bedrooms! Up to ONE MONTH FREE on select two bedrooms. App & Admin fees are only $99.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
157 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
39 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
14 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
43 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
19 Units Available
Williamsburg
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,363
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1426 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
12 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
