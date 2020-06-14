/
1 bedroom apartments
173 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL
Hunters Creek
46 Units Available
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
841 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13917 Fairway Island Drive Unit 912
13917 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
861 sqft
1st Floor Condo - Gated Community! Gorgeous golf course view. Split floor plan, built in entertainment center, Condo also offers walk-in closet in bedroom, additional storage space on the patio.
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14226 Fredricksburg Drive Unit # 208
14226 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
Centrally located 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the highly desired community of Capri at Hunters Creek.
Results within 1 mile of Hunters Creek
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
800 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Osceola Corporate Center
77 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Tropical Park
78 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
1300 Santa Rosa Dr
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
3000 Marta Circle
3000 Marta Circle, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
740 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 5 miles of Hunters Creek
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
34 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$992
709 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
13 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
782 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
683 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
24 Units Available
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,051
681 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Bryan. Recently remodeled units with a fireplace, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Fantastic on-site amenities include a volleyball and tennis court, sauna, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
19 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
753 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
10 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
750 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
685 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
9 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,047
748 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
