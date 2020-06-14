120 Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL with garage
Home of the longest golf course in Florida (7,432 yards to be exact), Hunters Creek delights golfers and non-golfers alike.
Hunters Creek, Florida is an unincorporated area in the heart of Orange County. While many Hunters Creek residents will consider themselves Orlando residents -- and rightfully so -- the developing area is becoming a community of its own. If you've ever dreamed of having Mickey Mouse as your neighbor (or perhaps your employer), Hunters Creek is the spot for you. If not, it's time to get used to all things Disney if you live in Hunters Creek. See more
Hunters Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.