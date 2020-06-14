Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL with garage

Hunters Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Hunters Creek
46 Units Available
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13300 Colony Square Drive
13300 Colony Square Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Conveniently located near I-4, State Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12208 Wild Iris Way #101
12208 Wild Iris Way, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Creek Area - Very nice 2/2 townhouse with the garage on the first floor. Living/ kitchen on 2nd floor, bedrooms on 3rd floor. Gated community. This home will be available around May 15th. Call to schedule to see this beautiful home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109
12107 Poppy Field Lane, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1344 sqft
Spacious 3BR / 2BA With Garage - Spacious 3BR/2BA Condo with a one car garage. End Unit. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Convenient Hunters Creek location.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
2620 Talova Drive
2620 Talova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2905 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Mallard Cove/Falcon Point section of Hunters Creek. Master suite on first floor with large bedroom area and bay windows overlooking lake.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE
14001 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Very Nice Condo Apartment Located in Orlando FL! This is a comfortable unit with a large balcony, 2 large bedrooms, and 2 baths. Surrounded by thousands of acres of natural beauty within Hunter's Creek, you will find Audubon Villas...

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY
14212 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2225 sqft
Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
5220 ALAVISTA DRIVE
5220 Alavista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1969 sqft
Private wooded lot, well maintained 4/2 1-story home, all appliances included. Lawn service included.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
3285 AMACA CIRCLE
3285 Amaca Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2592 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in the Hunters Creek community of South Orlando. This property features tile floors throughout (upstairs and downstairs).

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE
12016 Villanova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1217 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo style home with a one car garage. Located in the popular Villanova gated community in Hunters Creek. Close to shopping, dining and highway access.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE
13028 Islamorada Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3092 sqft
Welcome to Hunters Creek, a centrally located community near restaurants, shopping, the airport and major highways to expedite your travel. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Hunters Creek
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tropical Park
78 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
Osceola Corporate Center
77 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
1300 Santa Rosa Dr
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
4350 Osceola Trail Road, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1150 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! UPSCALE APARTMENT LIVING WITH ENTICING RETREATS AT EVERY TURN.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
3000 Marta Circle
3000 Marta Circle, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
740 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
2791 Pleasant Cypress Circle
2791 Pleasant Cypress Cir, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
New Construction! 3/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonefield
1 Unit Available
3217 Stonehurst Circle
3217 Stonehurst Cir, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Single Family Home in Stonehurst - Great home in prime location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in gated Stonehurst @ Stonefield. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
1612 Hookbill Ct
1612 Hookbill Court, Southchase, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Hunters Creek area/ Falcon Trace, Orlando - This is a beautiful, spacious, 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Falcons Creek Sub-Division/Hunters Creek area.Located on a Cul de sac. 3 Car Garage and screen enclosed pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12788 Majorama Drive
12788 Majorama Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1409 sqft
Beautiful 3x2 Home - This is a beautiful home, very clean, nice neighborhood, 2 car garage, screened in back patio. Private back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799077)
City Guide for Hunters Creek, FL

Home of the longest golf course in Florida (7,432 yards to be exact), Hunters Creek delights golfers and non-golfers alike.

Hunters Creek, Florida is an unincorporated area in the heart of Orange County. While many Hunters Creek residents will consider themselves Orlando residents -- and rightfully so -- the developing area is becoming a community of its own. If you've ever dreamed of having Mickey Mouse as your neighbor (or perhaps your employer), Hunters Creek is the spot for you. If not, it's time to get used to all things Disney if you live in Hunters Creek. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hunters Creek, FL

Hunters Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

