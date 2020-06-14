Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami gardens
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

103 Furnished Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
940 NW 206th St
940 Northwest 206th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water) South Florida living at its best for a fraction of the price. ($950 per month + 1 MONTH DEPOSIT).
Results within 1 mile of Miami Gardens

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
161 Northwest 164th Street
161 Northwest 164th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
3755 sqft
161 Northwest 164th Street, Miami, FL 33169 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Gardens
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1830 Radius Dr
1830 Radius Dr, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
930 sqft
Downtown Hollywood. Two Bedroom Two bath partially furnished on Young Circle Park. Rooftop Pool, Gym, movie Theater. Walk to Publix and bike to the Beach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
18328 NW 68th Ave
18328 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
Furnished or unfinished Condo. Completely New Kitchen gabinete

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr
9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Bring your golf-shoes, flip-flops & bathing suit! Play golf, tennis, swim, cook outdoors, go for long walks or simply relax in our Country Club with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1501 Fletcher St
1501 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1290 sqft
Large corner fenced backyard perfect for entertainment and privacy. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. The main living areas feature a front sunroom, living, dining, rear Florida room, and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1642 Adams St
1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Park
1 Unit Available
3809 SW 33rd St
3809 Southwest 33rd Street, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1487 sqft
Furnished three bedroom waterfront home close to 95 with large yard, covered patio and nice dock area to enjoy the outdoors. Home rented FURNISHED only. Landlord will consider 6+ month rental. Bathroom is recently remodeled. Stove is GAS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1740 Madison St
1740 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
2464 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1826 Johnson St
1826 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
647 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 BED ROOM / 1 BATHROOM, corner unit APARTMENT in best part of City Of Hollywood, walking distance to Hollywood Young Circle. New Appliances and New Furniture, central AC and internet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1914 Buchanan St
1914 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
4036 sqft
Adorable and cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished casita (single family house) Water, internet, electricity included in rent. Available annually.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Broward Ranches
1 Unit Available
351 SW 66 Ave
351 Southwest 66th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spaciouse home, tropical landscape near Hard Rock - Property Id: 299338 Price is for a fully furnished home with a min. of 6 mo contract.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1777 Venice Lane
1777 Venice Lane, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
572 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Furnished - Property Id: 291521 Waterfront unit, bring your kayak or paddle board. Enjoy the great natural habitat. Stone floors, granite countertops, full kitchen with microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1930 Grant St 1963
1930 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Downtown Hollywood Classy 1 Bdrm memory foam bed! - Property Id: 265160 Beautiful, fully renovated 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Apartment in the exciting neighborhood of Hollywood Downtown within walking distance of Young Circle with nearby restaurants and

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)

June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Gardens rents increased significantly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,148 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami Gardens throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    Rent growth in Miami Gardens has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami Gardens.
    • While rents in Miami Gardens remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Miami Gardens 1 BedroomsMiami Gardens 2 BedroomsMiami Gardens 3 BedroomsMiami Gardens Apartments under $1,000Miami Gardens Apartments under $1,100
    Miami Gardens Apartments under $900Miami Gardens Apartments with BalconyMiami Gardens Apartments with GarageMiami Gardens Apartments with GymMiami Gardens Apartments with Parking
    Miami Gardens Apartments with PoolMiami Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Gardens Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Gardens Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
    Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL
    Kendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Walden
    Golden Glades

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
    Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
    Nova Southeastern University