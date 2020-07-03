Rent Calculator
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM
1239 Hillsboro Mile
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1239 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Showtime or call/text listing agent at 954-540-9452
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1239 N Hillsboro Mile have any available units?
1239 N Hillsboro Mile doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hillsboro Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 1239 N Hillsboro Mile have?
Some of 1239 N Hillsboro Mile's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1239 N Hillsboro Mile currently offering any rent specials?
1239 N Hillsboro Mile is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 N Hillsboro Mile pet-friendly?
No, 1239 N Hillsboro Mile is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hillsboro Beach
.
Does 1239 N Hillsboro Mile offer parking?
No, 1239 N Hillsboro Mile does not offer parking.
Does 1239 N Hillsboro Mile have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 N Hillsboro Mile offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 N Hillsboro Mile have a pool?
Yes, 1239 N Hillsboro Mile has a pool.
Does 1239 N Hillsboro Mile have accessible units?
No, 1239 N Hillsboro Mile does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 N Hillsboro Mile have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 N Hillsboro Mile has units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 N Hillsboro Mile have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 N Hillsboro Mile does not have units with air conditioning.
