apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM
301 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL with pool
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1150 Hillsboro Mile
1150 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant And Easy To Show! Beautifully Remodeled Unit In Highly Desirable Opal Towers West! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit Will Not Disappoint! Featuring Ocean Views From Private Balcony, Impact Windows And Accordion Shutters For Full Storm
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1160 Hillsboro Mile
1160 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1200 sqft
Amazing Opportunity For A Seasonal Rental W Private Beach Just Across The Street - Available Jan 1, 2021! Totally Remodeled With No Expense Spared, Gorgeous Neutral "Wood Look" Tile Throughout, Renovated Kitchen w/ Quartzite Countertops, GE Cafe &
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1161 HILLSBORO MILE
1161 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Beautiful turn key 2/2 on the beach, available off season, July through December, 3 month minimum. Come enjoy the quiet peaceful summer on gorgeous Hillsboro Beach at an affordable price. Everything you need is here, wi-fi included.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1147 Hillsboro Mile
1147 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1bed/1.5bath condo located on Hillsboro Mile. Ocean views from the balcony and underground parking. Condominium amenities include beach access, pool, fitness center, library, card room, social/party room, & 24/7 building guard.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1238 Hillsboro Mile
1238 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Port de Mer.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro Beach
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Highlands
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Beach
1630 N Ocean Blvd
1630 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
910 sqft
Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3413 Norfolk St
3413 Norfolk Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1403 sqft
Location, location! This remodeled duplex is nestled in the desirable beach community of Hillsboro Shores.Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Relax at the pool.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2765 NE 23rd Ave
2765 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2189 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan with volume ceilings in this 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath home in Lighthouse Point.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4500 Federal Hwy
4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
984 sqft
2/2 second floor unit, in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Enjoy LOCATION. Nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, title floor, update bathrooms. Walking-In closets. Screened Balcony with garden and pool view.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2050 NE 39th St
2050 Northeast 39th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
ANNUAL $1100 PER MONTH OR SEASONAL $1450 MONTHLY. LOCATION! LOCATION! EXCLUSIVE LIGHTHOUSE POINT COMMUNITY. LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF ACTIVITY, YET MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL DEERFIELD BEACH.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1696 sqft
Beautifully remodeled. Will do annual when avail. but prefer seasonal. If annual, owner will keep his boat at dock and will remove furniture, if needed. A 4th BR is maintained for owner storage. Property available now to December, possible longer.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
1984 NE 4th St
1984 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,800
2528 sqft
Move in immediately! Short term rental (1 month of season left!) Pet friendly. No lengthy approvals, beautiful units. Nestled 1 block from Deerfield Beach, this Key West style oasis has everything you need. Utilities and wifi included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3000 NE 48th Ct
3000 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Water views by day & city lights by night in this hidden waterfront community in Lighthouse Point. Interior offers newer kitchen,flooring & windows. Open screened patio, Intracoastal pool, Internet & basic TV service included.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available ONLY Aug 15th - Nov 15 2020 best rate. THESE DATES ARE AVAILABLE! Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
1961 NE 28th Ave
1961 Northeast 28th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1890 sqft
Great Home with a beautiful backyard! Nice Pool and BBQ area with a Tiki Hut ! 3 Spacious Bedroom and Nice Bathrooms. Master Bedroom has a cabana full bath and a nice double glass sliding doors to the pool.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Beach
3225 NE 16
3225 Northeast 16th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
441 sqft
CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
333 NE 21st Ave
333 Northeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is Paradise with direct ocean views (including Deerfield Beach Pier) from our 25-foot terrace in this luxury hi-rise building. Fully renovated and beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths with 25-foot terrace, and a spectacular view.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Beach
3223 NE 12th Street
3223 Northeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
STUDIO - 1/2 BLOCK TO THE BEACH OR THE WATER TAXI!. SUNNY STUDIO APT. WITH A POOL VIEW. PRIME LOCATION TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA. FURNITURE INCLUDED. PRIVATE PATIO FOR GRILLING OUT YOUR BACK DOOR. NEWW IMPACT WINDOWS.
