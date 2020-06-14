Apartment List
Hillsboro Beach
Apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020

329 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL with garage

Hillsboro Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1238 Hillsboro Mile
1238 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Port de Mer.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1021 Hillsboro Mile
1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1154 sqft
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1194 Hillsboro Mile
1194 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1194 Hillsboro Mile in Hillsboro Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3250 NE 12th St
3250 Northeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1780 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2.5BATH PLUS DEN TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE AT AN AMAZING PRICE. 1 CAR GARAGE PLUS PRIVATE INTERIOR ELEVATOR. LOCATED JUST STEPS AWAY FROM BEACH ACCESS. PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE AT THE MARRIOTT ACROSS THE STREET.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2343 Vintage Dr
2343 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! Beautiful gated community east of federal and close to everything.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMIN FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTH UPFRONT! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF FEDERAL AND SO CLOSE

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2736 NE 29th St
2736 Northeast 29th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3146 sqft
Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2240 NE 44 Street
2240 Northeast 44th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
3520 sqft
Come and see this magnificent pool home with fenced in backyard, a shed for extra storage and circular driveway (Garage is Not included).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1549 SE 5th St
1549 Southeast 5th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,898
Live in the Cove within walking distance to the Beach. This fully-furnished, single family home is available for occupancy on 6/15. Text message listing agent to obtain showing instructions.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2328 Vintage Drive
2328 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1854 sqft
Stunning Cardoza model, with 3-bedroom/3.5 bath, 2-car garage, tri-level townhouse in gated community. The 4th level, features 700 sq ft of private rooftop terrace. The 3rd level has master bedroom suite, master bath and oversized closets.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2501 NE 36 St
2501 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
BETTER THAN A PENTHOUSE!! NO Association! BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEW WITH A PRIVATE POOL AND 47' PRIVATE DOCK! Superbly MODERN Luxurious Waterfront Estate is a yacht owner's dream right on E Sample Road with multi-million-dollar mansions-47'private

1 of 11

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
2011 NE 33 Street
2011 Northeast 33rd Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1214 sqft
Owner AgentThis beautiful home is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Lighthouse Point, east of Federal Highway. It is meticulously maintained. One car attached garage. Nearby shops, restaurant, entertainment and beaches. Near Hillsboro Inlet.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3201 NE 27th Ave
3201 Northeast 27th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
5 Bedrooms
$26,000
Incredible seasonal rental opportunity in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Lavish waterfront home with 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 2 powder rooms.
1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
$
Port Royale
52 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,666
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hillsboro Beach, FL

Hillsboro Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

