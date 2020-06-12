/
furnished apartments
127 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
1150 Hillsboro Mile
1150 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STOP!!! Look no further, the search is over.
1 Unit Available
1161 Hillsboro Mile
1161 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Stunning corner unit 2/2, ocean view and inter-coastal view. Come down to enjoy the beach steps away from your condo, grilling area, pool with an amazing ocean view in a quite boutique building. Make this your temporary sweet home.
1 Unit Available
1021 Hillsboro Mile
1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro Beach
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...
Beach
1 Unit Available
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1970 NE 3rd St
1970 Northeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1224 sqft
Prime Location, just steps to the Beach. Beautiful Town Home, private enclosed Patio, fully furnished with modern comfortable furniture. Remodeled, open concept, living and entertainment area on 1st floor. Spacious rooms, master with balcony.
1 Unit Available
745 SE 19th Ave
745 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THIS SUPER COMFORTABLE AND PERFECTLY FURNISHED RESIDENCE DIRECTLY ON THE INTRACOASTAL IN POPULAR DEERFIELD BEACH.
1 Unit Available
2736 NE 29th St
2736 Northeast 29th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3146 sqft
Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point.
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
505 NE 20th Ave
505 Northeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity to live a few steps from the beach in a newly renovated first floor condo beautifully furnished in the border Deerfield /Boca. Hurricane Impact windows! Private patio with a beautiful table and barbecue to enjoy .
1 Unit Available
2050 NE 39th St
2050 Northeast 39th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
ANNUAL $1100 PER MONTH OR SEASONAL $1450 MONTHLY. LOCATION! LOCATION! EXCLUSIVE LIGHTHOUSE POINT COMMUNITY. LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF ACTIVITY, YET MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL DEERFIELD BEACH.
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3203 Dover Rd
3203 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2156 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS BEACHSIDE BEAUTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATH IS LOCATED IN LOVELY HILLSBORO SHORES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS WHICH IS DOG FRIENDLY. VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF SPACE. GREAT SHADED HOT TUB AREA.
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
1 Unit Available
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4007 sqft
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.
Beach
1 Unit Available
3225 NE 16
3225 Northeast 16th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
441 sqft
CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY.
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1549 SE 5th St
1549 Southeast 5th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,898
Live in the Cove within walking distance to the Beach. This fully-furnished, single family home is available for occupancy on 6/15. Text message listing agent to obtain showing instructions.
1 Unit Available
925 SE 20th Avenue
925 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Rate is weekly all inclusive rate. Come and see this all inclusive fully furnished efficiency right by the beach! This efficiency comes fully furnished with everything you need to move right in. All utilities are included in the rent.
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3211 Marine Drive
3211 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1380 sqft
Available June 1st, this Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, boasts an incredible 1350 sq.ft. of living space and is ideally located across the street from private beach access in prestigious Hillsboro Shores.
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1100 SE 12th Ter
1100 Southeast 12th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Beautiful Fully Furnished Rental with Pool and on the Water. Ideally Located in Deepwater Just off the Kingfisher Canal and Minutes to the Inlets.
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1955 NE 4th Street
1955 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1275 sqft
Unique South Beach style,fully furnished, newly built, well appointed coastal contemporary loft home with soaring ceilings 1 1/2 blocks to renown Deerfield Beach. Sleeps 6, 2 bedrooms,2 sofa beds.
1 Unit Available
1631 Riverview Road
1631 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WHAT A VIEW! INTRACOASTAL, RIVER & DEERFIELD ISLAND PARK RIGHT OUT YOUR LIVING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM.
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
513 NE 21 Avenue
513 NE 21st Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
CHARMING BEACH HOUSE FIRST FLOOR VILLA. COASTAL CHIC BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. THIS BEACH SIDE VILLA IS UNIQUE & VERY SPECIAL - 2 BDRM 2.5 BATH INUNDATED WITH ATLANTIC OCEAN BREEZES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS IS JUST 100 FEET AWAY.
1 Unit Available
629 Se 19th Avenue 404
629 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
966 sqft
JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! SEASONAL, FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH RENOVATED CONDO! 4TH FLOOR UNIT OVERLOOKING THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY & STEPS TO THE BEACH...Brand New AC. Off street parking. Quick HOA approval.
