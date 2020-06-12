/
2 bedroom apartments
213 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1161 Hillsboro Mile
1161 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Stunning corner unit 2/2, ocean view and inter-coastal view. Come down to enjoy the beach steps away from your condo, grilling area, pool with an amazing ocean view in a quite boutique building. Make this your temporary sweet home.
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Hillsboro Mile
1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1154 sqft
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1238 Hillsboro Mile
1238 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Port de Mer.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Hillsboro Mile
1160 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
This completely remodeled 2 BR condo is nestled on its own island in luxurious Hillsboro Mile. This paradise comes fully furnished including internet, cable & all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro Beach
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2026 Northeast 33rd Street
2026 NE 33rd St, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled, spacious home for rent in Lighthouse Point east of US-1. Private, oversized backyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms . Located on a quiet, tree lined, dead end street.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3 Units Available
2201 NE 36th St
2201 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
The complex has a pool, cabana lounge area, and community laundry rooms on each floor. The apartment is located in the beautiful nautical city of Lighthouse Point and is walking distance from the LHP Police and Fire Department.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3201 NE 14th Street
3201 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated corner unit beach condo. Centrally located near local beaches and Pompano Beach's hottest restaurants and nightlife. Spacious two bedroom, one Jack & Jill bathroom, with amazing finishes throughout.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3253 NE 11th St
3253 Northeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2-bedroom/2-bathroom unit within walking distance to the Beach area. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Impact windows and doors. Terrazzo flooring. Central air conditioning. Convenient location.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3207 Marine Drive
3207 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1141 sqft
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! This beautifully remodeled boutique beach Triplex is within 500’ to the beach. All units have Hurricane impact windows and doors, kitchens, washers & dryers, and plenty of parking.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1970 NE 3rd St
1970 Northeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1224 sqft
Prime Location, just steps to the Beach. Beautiful Town Home, private enclosed Patio, fully furnished with modern comfortable furniture. Remodeled, open concept, living and entertainment area on 1st floor. Spacious rooms, master with balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3250 NE 12th St
3250 Northeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1780 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2.5BATH PLUS DEN TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE AT AN AMAZING PRICE. 1 CAR GARAGE PLUS PRIVATE INTERIOR ELEVATOR. LOCATED JUST STEPS AWAY FROM BEACH ACCESS. PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE AT THE MARRIOTT ACROSS THE STREET.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2343 Vintage Dr
2343 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! Beautiful gated community east of federal and close to everything.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2311 NE 36th St
2311 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
863 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Lighthouse Point with water views! Shopping, dining, entertainment within walking distance. Tile flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2755 NE 28th Ave
2755 Northeast 28th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
890 sqft
This is THE perfect beachy condo! Corner, Two bedrooms and two baths, One bedroom can be opened up as extra living space if needed. Pretty terrazzo and tile floors, with plenty of charming finishes throughout! Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
1500 N Ocean Blvd
1500 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1500 N Ocean Blvd in Pompano Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4500 N Federal Hwy
4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
984 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this newly updated 2/2 in the heart of upscale Lighthouse Point.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2639 N Riverside Dr.
2639 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Great 8th floor 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath High Rise Condo with view of Intracoastal & Ocean. Has newer AC, electrical panel, water heater and refrigerator. All age community that will allow one pet up to 20 lbs.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
1630 N Ocean Blvd
1630 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
910 sqft
Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Cove
1 Unit Available
1403 SE 8th Ct
1403 Southeast 8th Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1504 sqft
COVE 2/2 ALL IMPACT WINDOWS AND NEW ROOF! BACK ROOM IS FILLED WITH IMPACT WINDOWS THAT LOOK OUT TO THE HUGE BACKYARD WITH A BRAND NEW FENCE.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2051 SE 3rd St
2051 Southeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
2480 sqft
Unique 1st Floor Direct Ocean Condo with expansive view of the Ocean over the Pool. Large 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 bath with large Den that can function as a 3rd bedroom.
