apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
235 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1194 Hillsboro Mile
1194 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1194 Hillsboro Mile in Hillsboro Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro Beach
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3413 Norfolk St
3413 Norfolk Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1403 sqft
Location, location! This remodeled duplex is nestled in the desirable beach community of Hillsboro Shores.Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Relax at the pool.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
1970 NE 3rd St
1970 Northeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1224 sqft
Prime Location, just steps to the Beach. Beautiful Town Home, private enclosed Patio, fully furnished with modern comfortable furniture. Remodeled, open concept, living and entertainment area on 1st floor. Spacious rooms, master with balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2765 NE 23rd Ave
2765 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2189 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan with volume ceilings in this 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath home in Lighthouse Point.
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1696 sqft
Beautifully remodeled. Will do annual when avail. but prefer seasonal. If annual, owner will keep his boat at dock and will remove furniture, if needed. A 4th BR is maintained for owner storage. Property available now to December, possible longer.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
1630 N Ocean Blvd
1630 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
910 sqft
Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available ONLY Aug 15th - Nov 15 2020 best rate. THESE DATES ARE AVAILABLE! Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vue
1930 NE 4TH ST
1930 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Nice large one bedroom renovated condo in a resort like setting, one block from Deerfield Beach. Beautiful pool and covered outdoor entertaining area. Washer and Dryer at the property. No Pets Allowed. Water included.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
701 SE 21st Ave
701 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2425 sqft
This is the epitome of a dream vacation property.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3460 NE 28th Ave
3460 Northeast 28th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2513 sqft
Great east side location, minutes from shops, restaurants & ocean. Split floor plan w/private master suite, open family/dining areas. Updated kitchen off a large sunroom, playroom for the kids or family/tv room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
1500 N Ocean Blvd
1500 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS 2B/2B NICELY FURNISHED WITH OCEAN AND CITY VIEW.* RENT INCLUDES TV AND INTERNET * ALL UTILITIES *.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
1012 N Ocean Blvd
1012 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1310 sqft
True oceanfront condo on the sand! Furnished or Unfurnished, your choice! This crisp and clean, high floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony has direct ocean and beach views. Watch the sun rise from master bedroom, living room and balcony.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2026 Northeast 33rd Street
2026 NE 33rd St, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled, spacious home for rent in Lighthouse Point east of US-1. Private, oversized backyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms . Located on a quiet, tree lined, dead end street.
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
1902 Bay Dr
1902 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4862 sqft
Amazing beachfront home in the quiet enclave of Hillsboro Shores! Private bridge over the dunes to the sand. Breathtaking ocean views from the luxurious master suite.
1 of 77
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
135 SE 19th Ave
135 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1686 sqft
MONTHLY PRICE FOR NOVEMBER 2020 THRU APRIL 2021 IS $14,000/MONTH (MINIMUM 30 DAYS). Beautiful "beach themed" house in Deerfield Beach.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3952 sqft
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.
