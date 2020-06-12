Apartment List
/
FL
/
hillsboro beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

284 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1147 Hillsboro Mile
1147 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1bed/1.5bath condo located on Hillsboro Mile. Ocean views from the balcony and underground parking. Condominium amenities include beach access, pool, fitness center, library, card room, social/party room, & 24/7 building guard.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1150 Hillsboro Mile
1150 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STOP!!! Look no further, the search is over.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1160 Hillsboro Mile
1160 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1200 sqft
Amazing Opportunity For A Seasonal Rental W Private Beach Just Across The Street - Available Jan 1, 2021! Totally Remodeled With No Expense Spared, Gorgeous Neutral "Wood Look" Tile Throughout, Renovated Kitchen w/ Quartzite Countertops, GE Cafe &

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1161 Hillsboro Mile
1161 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Stunning corner unit 2/2, ocean view and inter-coastal view. Come down to enjoy the beach steps away from your condo, grilling area, pool with an amazing ocean view in a quite boutique building. Make this your temporary sweet home.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1021 Hillsboro Mile
1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1154 sqft
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro Beach

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3253 NE 11th St
3253 Northeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2-bedroom/2-bathroom unit within walking distance to the Beach area. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Impact windows and doors. Terrazzo flooring. Central air conditioning. Convenient location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1973 NE 4TH ST
1973 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BLOCK FROM THE BEACH. NICE EFFICIENCY WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN A SMALL QUAINT COMPLEX. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH LAMINATE TILE THROUGHOUT. PRICE INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER AND BASIC CABLE. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. LIVING AREA IS 10 1/2 X 15 1/2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1970 NE 3rd St
1970 Northeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1224 sqft
Prime Location, just steps to the Beach. Beautiful Town Home, private enclosed Patio, fully furnished with modern comfortable furniture. Remodeled, open concept, living and entertainment area on 1st floor. Spacious rooms, master with balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2311 NE 36th St
2311 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
863 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Lighthouse Point with water views! Shopping, dining, entertainment within walking distance. Tile flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4311 NE 22nd Av
4311 NE 22nd Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Great secluded rear corner unit with an outside sitting area in small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3741 NE 29th Avenue
3741 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2760 sqft
Nothing better than an updated, open and spacious waterfront (90-ft) home in Venetian Isles for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3700 NE 22nd Ave
3700 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
FIRST AND SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! 1/1 Apartment in DESIRABLE Lighthouse Point. Close to the beaches, shopping and much more. This unit is locate in a quiet community and has a large living room and large walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3207 Marine Drive
3207 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1141 sqft
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! This beautifully remodeled boutique beach Triplex is within 500’ to the beach. All units have Hurricane impact windows and doors, kitchens, washers & dryers, and plenty of parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2343 Vintage Dr
2343 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! Beautiful gated community east of federal and close to everything.

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMIN FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTH UPFRONT! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF FEDERAL AND SO CLOSE

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
1902 Bay Dr
1902 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4862 sqft
Amazing beachfront home in the quiet enclave of Hillsboro Shores! Private bridge over the dunes to the sand. Breathtaking ocean views from the luxurious master suite.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2105 NE 36th Street
2105 NE 36th St, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
950 sqft
WOW! MOVE IN READY, FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT IN THE HEART OF LIGHTHOUSE POINT, REDONE WITH WOOD LOOK TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, LARGE BEDROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, WALK TO RESTAURANTS, PUBLIX, LIBRARY, ETC.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3150 NE 48th Ct
3150 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available now! Ground floor waterfront apartment 1Bed/1.5Bath in Palm Aire at Coral Key. Unit features tiles throughout & new laminate flooring in a large master bedroom with 2 closets and office or vanity space. Upgraded bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hillsboro Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hillsboro Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hillsboro Beach 1 BedroomsHillsboro Beach 2 BedroomsHillsboro Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHillsboro Beach 3 BedroomsHillsboro Beach Apartments with Balcony
Hillsboro Beach Apartments with GarageHillsboro Beach Apartments with GymHillsboro Beach Apartments with ParkingHillsboro Beach Apartments with Pool
Hillsboro Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerHillsboro Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHillsboro Beach Furnished ApartmentsHillsboro Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL
Richmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FLAtlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale