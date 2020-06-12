/
3 bedroom apartments
June 12 2020
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
1194 Hillsboro Mile
1194 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1194 Hillsboro Mile in Hillsboro Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
1 Unit Available
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.
1 Unit Available
1629 RIVERVIEW ROAD # 321
1629 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous Condo on the Inter Coastal - Paradise Living at this recently renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom off the Intercoastal. Brand new kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances. New Impact windows installed.
1 Unit Available
2240 NE 44 Street
2240 Northeast 44th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
3520 sqft
Come and see this magnificent pool home with fenced in backyard, a shed for extra storage and circular driveway (Garage is Not included).
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
3741 NE 29th Avenue
3741 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2760 sqft
Nothing better than an updated, open and spacious waterfront (90-ft) home in Venetian Isles for rent.
1 Unit Available
2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMIN FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTH UPFRONT! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF FEDERAL AND SO CLOSE
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
1902 Bay Dr
1902 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
Amazing beachfront home in the quiet enclave of Hillsboro Shores! Private bridge over the dunes to the sand. Breathtaking ocean views from the luxurious master suite.
1 Unit Available
135 SE 19th Ave
135 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1686 sqft
MONTHLY PRICE FOR NOVEMBER 2020 THRU APRIL 2021 IS $14,000/MONTH (MINIMUM 30 DAYS). Beautiful "beach themed" house in Deerfield Beach.
1 Unit Available
2736 NE 29th St
2736 Northeast 29th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3146 sqft
Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point.
1 Unit Available
4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1696 sqft
Beautifully remodeled. Will do annual when avail. but prefer seasonal. If annual, owner will keep his boat at dock and will remove furniture, if needed. A 4th BR is maintained for owner storage. Property available now to December, possible longer.
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3203 Dover Rd
3203 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
THIS GORGEOUS BEACHSIDE BEAUTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATH IS LOCATED IN LOVELY HILLSBORO SHORES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS WHICH IS DOG FRIENDLY. VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF SPACE. GREAT SHADED HOT TUB AREA.
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
1961 NE 28th Ave
1961 Northeast 28th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1890 sqft
Great Home with a beautiful backyard! Nice Pool and BBQ area with a Tiki Hut ! 3 Spacious Bedroom and Nice Bathrooms. Master Bedroom has a cabana full bath and a nice double glass sliding doors to the pool.
1 Unit Available
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
2360 NE 48th Court
2360 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
Better than new! Custom built in 2016, this wide-basin southern waterfront home features upgrades galore including security cameras, electric blinds, Toto washlet, summer kitchen, saltwater pool, boat lift, two wine refrigerators, Control4 smart
1 Unit Available
2328 Vintage Drive
2328 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1854 sqft
Stunning Cardoza model, with 3-bedroom/3.5 bath, 2-car garage, tri-level townhouse in gated community. The 4th level, features 700 sq ft of private rooftop terrace. The 3rd level has master bedroom suite, master bath and oversized closets.
1 Unit Available
4430 NE 28th Ter
4430 Northeast 28th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This recently renovated, spacious family home is the exclusive community of Venetian Isles in Lighthouse Point features both modern amenities and character in a fantastic location.
