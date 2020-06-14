Apartment List
/
FL
/
hillsboro beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

338 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hillsboro Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1147 Hillsboro Mile
1147 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1bed/1.5bath condo located on Hillsboro Mile. Ocean views from the balcony and underground parking. Condominium amenities include beach access, pool, fitness center, library, card room, social/party room, & 24/7 building guard.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1021 Hillsboro Mile
1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1154 sqft
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro Beach

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2051 SE 3rd St
2051 Southeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
2480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1st Floor Direct Ocean Condo with expansive view of the Ocean over the Pool. Large 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 bath with large Den that can function as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3201 NE 14th Street
3201 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated corner unit beach condo. Centrally located near local beaches and Pompano Beach's hottest restaurants and nightlife. Spacious two bedroom, one Jack & Jill bathroom, with amazing finishes throughout.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1631 Riverview Road
1631 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WHAT A VIEW! INTRACOASTAL, RIVER & DEERFIELD ISLAND PARK RIGHT OUT YOUR LIVING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1627 Riverview Rd
1627 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is the place to stay and have fun. Walk distance to the beach, restaurants, fitness center and +. Located in front of the "The Cove Plaza". Beautiful view of the pool. Spacious apartment. Well Decorated. All remodeled. Kids are welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsboro Beach
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
37 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
23 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,503
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
Port Royale
55 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,666
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1482 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Snug Harbor
180 Units Available
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,617
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A boutique waterfront apartment community redefining the live, work, play lifestyle. Welcome to TGM Oceana in Boca Raton, the only apartment community spanning Boca Raton's barrier island
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,887
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1366 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
39 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,560
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with espresso cabinets and granite countertops in kitchens. Community amenities include courtyard pools, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Located close to Federal Highway. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hillsboro Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hillsboro Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

