Hialeah, FL
905 E 23rd St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

905 E 23rd St

905 East 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

905 East 23rd Street, Hialeah, FL 33013
Hialeah Acres

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 E 23rd St have any available units?
905 E 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hialeah, FL.
Is 905 E 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
905 E 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 E 23rd St pet-friendly?
No, 905 E 23rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 905 E 23rd St offer parking?
No, 905 E 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 905 E 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 E 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 E 23rd St have a pool?
No, 905 E 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 905 E 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 905 E 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 905 E 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 E 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 E 23rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 E 23rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
