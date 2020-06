636 PALM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT ESTATE IN CENTRALLY LOCATED, GUARD-GATED GOLDEN ISLES COMMUNITY. LUXURIOUS IN DESIGN & ELEGANTLY APPOINTED THIS CUSTOM FAMILY HOME CAPTURES THE ESSENCE OF SOUTH FLORIDA’S WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE. BOASTS 7BR/7.5BA, EVERY BEDROOM IS A SUITE, OVER 5,000 SQ.FT. TWO STORIES, LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST AREA & UPSTAIRS & DOWNSTAIRS FAMILY ROOM. EXPANSIVE GAS KITCHEN COMPLETE WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART APPLIANCES AND AN ISLAND W/ SNACK BAR SEATING. OUTSIDE, A SPRAWLING COVERED TERRACE DOUBLES AS AN OUTDOOR LIVING ROOM ADJACENT TO HEATED POOL/JACUZZI, DECK & GAZEBO, THE SPACE TAKES FULL ADVANTAGE OF PROPERTY’S WATERFRONT SETTING. IN ADDITION TO 85 FEET OF WATERFRONT, THE HOME ALSO HAS OCEAN ACCESS, A DOCK, BOATLIFT, 2 CAR GARAGE AND NO FIXED BRIDGES TO THE OCEAN.