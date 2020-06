546 Palm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL AND READY TO MOVE-IN WATERFRONT HOME IN CENTRALLY LOCATED, GUARD-GATED GOLDEN ISLES COMMUNITY. 100 FEET OF DIRECT WATERFRONT ON DEEP WATER. OFFERING 5 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHS. ONE STORY, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, DINING AREA. EXPANSIVE KITCHEN AND AN ISLAND W/ SNACK BAR SEATING. OUTSIDE, A SPRAWLING COVERED TERRACE DOUBLES AS AN OUTDOOR LIVING ROOM ADJACENT TO WET BAR, LARGE POOL AND DECK. THE SPACE TAKES FULL ADVANTAGE OF PROPERTY’S WATERFRONT SETTING. IN ADDITION TO 100 FEET OF WATERFRONT, THE HOME ALSO HAS OCEAN ACCESS, A DEEDED DOCK AND NO FIXED BRIDGES TO THE OCEAN.