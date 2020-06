Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool new construction

SHORT TERM RENTAL!!

This architectural marvel is located in exclusive gated Golden Isles, home features 6 bedrooms and 6 baths, and resides on an oversized 12,750 sqft lot. Double-height ceiling, floor-to-ceiling glass throughout every room, white-washed wood floors and Porcelanosa stone flooring. 50 ft long swimming pool and 85 Ft of water front. Close to the beach, golf course, Gulfstream shops and Aventura Mall makes this an exceptional home.