Hallandale Beach, FL
512 NE 4 Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:11 PM

512 NE 4 Avenue

512 NE 4th Ave · (954) 305-4974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 NE 4th Ave, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Gateway North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
Just West of US 1 in an area booming with new construction, 5 min from the beach, Aventura Hospital, Gulfstream Park and Aventura Mall - this cozy, renovated unit in a triplex, at an affordable price is available immediately. Entirely renovated in 2019, with new appliances, new AC, new water heater, hurricane impact doors and windows, laundry room with new coin operated washer and drier. Enclosed spaces at the sides of the property not included in rent (extra $200). Easy to see, fast approval. First month plus refundable security deposit equal to 2 months rent to move in. Water and garbage are included in rent. $400 refundable deposit for pets under 20 LB. Security cameras 24/7. For fast response please text listing agent. On lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 NE 4 Avenue have any available units?
512 NE 4 Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 NE 4 Avenue have?
Some of 512 NE 4 Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 NE 4 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 NE 4 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 NE 4 Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 NE 4 Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 512 NE 4 Avenue offer parking?
No, 512 NE 4 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 512 NE 4 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 NE 4 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 NE 4 Avenue have a pool?
No, 512 NE 4 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 512 NE 4 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 512 NE 4 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 512 NE 4 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 NE 4 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 NE 4 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 512 NE 4 Avenue has units with air conditioning.
