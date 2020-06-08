512 NE 4 Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

Just West of US 1 in an area booming with new construction, 5 min from the beach, Aventura Hospital, Gulfstream Park and Aventura Mall - this cozy, renovated unit in a triplex, at an affordable price is available immediately. Entirely renovated in 2019, with new appliances, new AC, new water heater, hurricane impact doors and windows, laundry room with new coin operated washer and drier. Enclosed spaces at the sides of the property not included in rent (extra $200). Easy to see, fast approval. First month plus refundable security deposit equal to 2 months rent to move in. Water and garbage are included in rent. $400 refundable deposit for pets under 20 LB. Security cameras 24/7. For fast response please text listing agent. On lockbox.