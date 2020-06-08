All apartments in Hallandale Beach
470 Paradise Isle Blvd
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

470 Paradise Isle Blvd

470 Paradise Isle Boulevard · (786) 308-1842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

470 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Golden Isles

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Seasonal rental at Paradise Isle, Available from May until Dec 2020. 2 bedroom unit converted to 1 bedroom and den, spacious open living area, gorgeous and updated offered furnished, can be rented immediately, come in to your first floor unit with a balcony facing the canal, gorgeous modern furniture, updated kitchen and bathrooms, located steps away from the beach, shopping and restaurants, Don't miss this opportunity, Call listing agent for details and availability. ***** NO PETS ALLOWED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Paradise Isle Blvd have any available units?
470 Paradise Isle Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 Paradise Isle Blvd have?
Some of 470 Paradise Isle Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Paradise Isle Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
470 Paradise Isle Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Paradise Isle Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 470 Paradise Isle Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 470 Paradise Isle Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 470 Paradise Isle Blvd does offer parking.
Does 470 Paradise Isle Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Paradise Isle Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Paradise Isle Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 470 Paradise Isle Blvd has a pool.
Does 470 Paradise Isle Blvd have accessible units?
No, 470 Paradise Isle Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Paradise Isle Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 Paradise Isle Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Paradise Isle Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Paradise Isle Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
