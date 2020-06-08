470 Paradise Isle Blvd

Amenities

Seasonal rental at Paradise Isle, Available from May until Dec 2020. 2 bedroom unit converted to 1 bedroom and den, spacious open living area, gorgeous and updated offered furnished, can be rented immediately, come in to your first floor unit with a balcony facing the canal, gorgeous modern furniture, updated kitchen and bathrooms, located steps away from the beach, shopping and restaurants, Don't miss this opportunity, Call listing agent for details and availability. ***** NO PETS ALLOWED**