401 Golden Isles Dr

Fully FURNISHED!! Amazing canal and intracoastal view form this 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms spacious and very bright apartment in a desirable condo in Hallandale Beach; It features tile floor, a big open balcony, redone open kitchen with granite countertop, recently painted. The building was remodeled. 1 parking space assigned. . Pool, Gym, Social Room and more. Prime location, short walk to beach, shopping (Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Casino), restaurants and entertainment. All ages welcome. Pets under 15 pounds. Cable, Water, internet and electricity are included on "short term" rentals. Lease term minimum 3 months. Furn Season Rent:$3,000, Furn Off Sea Rent:$2,550.