Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:57 PM

401 Golden Isles Dr

401 Golden Isles Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Golden Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 809 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Fully FURNISHED!! Amazing canal and intracoastal view form this 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms spacious and very bright apartment in a desirable condo in Hallandale Beach; It features tile floor, a big open balcony, redone open kitchen with granite countertop, recently painted. The building was remodeled. 1 parking space assigned. . Pool, Gym, Social Room and more. Prime location, short walk to beach, shopping (Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Casino), restaurants and entertainment. All ages welcome. Pets under 15 pounds. Cable, Water, internet and electricity are included on "short term" rentals. Lease term minimum 3 months. Furn Season Rent:$3,000, Furn Off Sea Rent:$2,550.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Golden Isles Dr have any available units?
401 Golden Isles Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Golden Isles Dr have?
Some of 401 Golden Isles Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Golden Isles Dr currently offering any rent specials?
401 Golden Isles Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Golden Isles Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Golden Isles Dr is pet friendly.
Does 401 Golden Isles Dr offer parking?
Yes, 401 Golden Isles Dr does offer parking.
Does 401 Golden Isles Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Golden Isles Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Golden Isles Dr have a pool?
Yes, 401 Golden Isles Dr has a pool.
Does 401 Golden Isles Dr have accessible units?
No, 401 Golden Isles Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Golden Isles Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Golden Isles Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Golden Isles Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Golden Isles Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
