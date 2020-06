Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill lobby

Location-Location-Location! Direct waterfront top floor condo has an extended spacious 28ft. balcony with breathtaking views. Updated modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Marble floors throughout interior. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bath split plan. Building maintains a secured lobby with cameras. Barbeque grill with tables in backyard directly overlooking water. The pool area has an open view of the water. Enjoy restaurants, shops and nightlife nearby. Walking distance to the beach.