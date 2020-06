Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

HUGE and SPOTLESS 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with enclosed garage! Gorgeous 2005 Townhome. Tons of granite in kitchen. Gorgeous POOL! SS appliances, indoor laundry room w full sized appliances and water heater. Entrance to garage within home or from outside with garage door opener. Kitchen has eat-at-bar as well as dining area/family room. Upstairs, you'll find a spectacular Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and Master Bath in unit. Spectacular amount of natural light and great view from Master Bedroom balcony. Huge 2nd bathroom on 2nd floor and two other large bedrooms. Has garden area outside kitchen area. 3 parking areas + guest. Fantastic location in very desireable area which is booming with brand new construction. Minutes to beautiful beaches and downtown. Perfect Location!! CALL!!