Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful waterfront condo Pet friendly, family friendly large 2300 sq ft condo. Vacant move in immediately with condo approval. Under building parking, w/d in unit. Corner Penthouse with separate entry for masterbedroom.Bring LARGE OR SMALL BOAT safe habour for boats in storms. New kitchen. Bright and open floor plan. Walk to the beach, walk to shops, cafes and Gulfstream Casino. Also for sale!