EASY TO SHOW!!! TO BUY OPTION, OWNER FINANCED a renovated unit 2B/2B. Tile floor and Laminate in bedrooms. Jacuzzi with a walk-in closet. Shower in glass brick in the guest bathroom with trimmings. Balcony with pool view. Laundry in the building next door. Great location near the I-95. Only 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale and 5 minutes from Miami-Dade. Growing are with commercial and business centers. About 8 minutes from the Hallandale and Hollywood Beaches. Very closed to the shopping centers, Winn Dixie, Denny's and IHOP restaurants. Few minutes from the Gulfstream and Mardi Gras Casinos.