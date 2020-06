Amenities

This 3 bedroom cutest home on the block with old world charm is completely equipped for rentals. Open dining / living and media rooms with a giant flat screen TV above the fireplace makes this home very comfortable. 2 bedrooms connect to the bathroom. 1 bedroom has 6 windows: it is the entire South extension of the home with 3 exposures. Great hardwood floors. Property is completely fenced in; large lot is 18,000 square feet with incredible mature trees all around the property. Home is just 5 minutes away from Hallandale Beach Oceanfront and within walking distance to the Villages at Gulfstream Park. This is a quiet street with no traffic. Easy to show.