Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel pool elevator microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Condo. Centrally located in the heart of the city Hallandale, with close proximity to the gulfstream Park & Casino, Post office, public library, Diners, shopping , fine dining restaurants, the beach.The

Spacious kitchen features Stainless steel appliances Close to I-95 and the beaches. This unit's ideal location in the

quiet building complex First Gulfstream Garden Apartment Condominiums

At least 1 tenant must be over 55+