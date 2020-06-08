1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool

55+ Penthouse Condo Apartment. Gorgeous and substantially renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment with newly decorated, upgraded, and remodeled marble floors and granite tops throughout the apt. This apartment has a jacuzzi in the master bathroom and containing spectacular renovated and remodeled bathrooms. Also attention to detail with Hurricane impact doors and electric shutters on the balcony that contain epic golf course views and breathtaking scenery. Custom pieces including closets and features. This unit faces the beautiful East Coast with gorgeous and unbelievable views of the Hollywood, the Hallandale Beach skyline, Casinos, and more as well as all within walking distance. Covered parking comes with this unit and security in the building. Agent will show.