Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd

1425 Atlantic Shores Boulevard · (305) 525-1246
Location

1425 Atlantic Shores Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Coutry Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
55+ Penthouse Condo Apartment. Gorgeous and substantially renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment with newly decorated, upgraded, and remodeled marble floors and granite tops throughout the apt. This apartment has a jacuzzi in the master bathroom and containing spectacular renovated and remodeled bathrooms. Also attention to detail with Hurricane impact doors and electric shutters on the balcony that contain epic golf course views and breathtaking scenery. Custom pieces including closets and features. This unit faces the beautiful East Coast with gorgeous and unbelievable views of the Hollywood, the Hallandale Beach skyline, Casinos, and more as well as all within walking distance. Covered parking comes with this unit and security in the building. Agent will show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 40 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd have any available units?
1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd have?
Some of 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd has a pool.
Does 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
