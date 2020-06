Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Great home for rent just minutes away from the beaches of Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Beach with its miles of oceanfront boardwalk. Located minutes from Gulfstream park at the Villages and Aventura Mall, this property has 5 nice size bedrooms. Bathrooms are gorgeous. Private master bathroom has a large shower and a double sink. Top of the line stainless steel appliances in open kitchen overlooking the entire living/dining/media room and Florida room. Impact glass on all windows. Property is surrounded by lush landscaping for privacy and completely fenced in. There are 2 entrances from both front and back yards. Beautiful mango tree is next to the private deck above the private grounds in the back of the property. Lots of windows for natural lights in all rooms. Available March 1st.