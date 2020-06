Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

Winner of the Hallandale 2009 and 2012 Beautification Gold Award! This immaculate 4 bedroom 2 full bath home offers large size bedrooms, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious closets, imported ceramic tile floors. The house front and the backyard have been professionally landscaped. Bring your fussiest client to this home and you will not be disappointed. Separate laundry & utility room.Ring doorbell security cameras. Very nice and quite Harbor Islands neighborhood. Twenty minutes walk and five minutes drive to the beach. Walking distance to Gulfstream stores & restaurants and five minutes driving to the Aventura Mall. In case of 30 days rentals or less agent gets 200$ commission.