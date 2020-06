95 N Birch Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

PRIME LOCATION W/ STUNNING OCEAN & INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM. LARGE, OPEN, BRIGHT, 3

BDRM SPLIT PLAN. THIS PENTHOUSE IS EASTERN HALF OF TOP FLOOR BOUTIQUE BLDG. 3 SETS OF SLIDING GLASS DOORS, EACH WITH THEIR OWN BALCONY FOR ENJOYING WATER VIEWS. POOL AND SUN DECK OVERLOOK THE INTRACOASTAL AND THE DOCKS OF LAS OLAS. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. GREAT LOCATION! AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM (MIN. 3 MOS) LEASE ONLY @ $5,000K PRICE. NO ANNUAL LEASE. OFF SEASON ONLY- ALREADY RENTED 12/1/2020-3/31/2021. UPDATE--SHORT FILL-IN RENTAL AVAILABLE MARCH 6TH, 2020- APRIL 26TH, 2020!