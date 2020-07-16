9 N Birch Rd

Amenities

Lovely one bedroom, one bathroom condo available for off-season rental. Unit is one block from sand of Fort Lauderdale beach and ocean-front dining. Restaurants, shops, and night life of Las Olas Blvd is about a 3 minute Uber drive away. Washer/dryer available on the floor and is free to residents/tenants. Nicely maintained unit will be available May 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020. Electric, water, WIFI, and cable are included. Landlord will pay the application fee. First month's rent, last month's rent, and a security deposit are required. No smoking and no pets. There is a small storage area available for your convenience. One parking space is available, #301. PLEASE VISIT THE 3D WALK-THRU BY CLICKING ON THE VIRTUAL TOUR LINK!