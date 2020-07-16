All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 9 N Birch Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
9 N Birch Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:32 AM

9 N Birch Rd

9 North Birch Road · (954) 895-1329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 North Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Lovely one bedroom, one bathroom condo available for off-season rental. Unit is one block from sand of Fort Lauderdale beach and ocean-front dining. Restaurants, shops, and night life of Las Olas Blvd is about a 3 minute Uber drive away. Washer/dryer available on the floor and is free to residents/tenants. Nicely maintained unit will be available May 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020. Electric, water, WIFI, and cable are included. Landlord will pay the application fee. First month's rent, last month's rent, and a security deposit are required. No smoking and no pets. There is a small storage area available for your convenience. One parking space is available, #301. PLEASE VISIT THE 3D WALK-THRU BY CLICKING ON THE VIRTUAL TOUR LINK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 N Birch Rd have any available units?
9 N Birch Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 N Birch Rd have?
Some of 9 N Birch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 N Birch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9 N Birch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 N Birch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9 N Birch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 9 N Birch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9 N Birch Rd offers parking.
Does 9 N Birch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 N Birch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 N Birch Rd have a pool?
No, 9 N Birch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9 N Birch Rd have accessible units?
No, 9 N Birch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9 N Birch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 N Birch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9 N Birch Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity