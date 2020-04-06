All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:48 PM

77 Hendricks Isle

77 Hendricks Isle Drive · (954) 439-5532
Location

77 Hendricks Isle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Come check out this incredible island-style apartment, which includes everything except electric (water, Direct TV, WiFi, and parking included). Washer & dryer is on-site and FREE of charge. 1 parking spot available per unit, if you have two small cars it is possible to fit into one space. 24 hour guest parking across the street is available. This unit comes fully furnished; furniture can be removed if need be. This peaceful vacation-getaway environment is on a canal & 5 minutes from the beautiful Fort Lauderdale Beach. Cats only, no dogs, management has discretion on other pets. First & Security to move in, $100 application fee, no minimum credit score, owner will look at overall credit and background history, no evictions. 1 week approval time. Must provide 24 hour notice prior to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Hendricks Isle have any available units?
77 Hendricks Isle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Hendricks Isle have?
Some of 77 Hendricks Isle's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Hendricks Isle currently offering any rent specials?
77 Hendricks Isle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Hendricks Isle pet-friendly?
No, 77 Hendricks Isle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 77 Hendricks Isle offer parking?
Yes, 77 Hendricks Isle does offer parking.
Does 77 Hendricks Isle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Hendricks Isle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Hendricks Isle have a pool?
Yes, 77 Hendricks Isle has a pool.
Does 77 Hendricks Isle have accessible units?
No, 77 Hendricks Isle does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Hendricks Isle have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Hendricks Isle does not have units with dishwashers.
