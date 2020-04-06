77 Hendricks Isle

Amenities

Come check out this incredible island-style apartment, which includes everything except electric (water, Direct TV, WiFi, and parking included). Washer & dryer is on-site and FREE of charge. 1 parking spot available per unit, if you have two small cars it is possible to fit into one space. 24 hour guest parking across the street is available. This unit comes fully furnished; furniture can be removed if need be. This peaceful vacation-getaway environment is on a canal & 5 minutes from the beautiful Fort Lauderdale Beach. Cats only, no dogs, management has discretion on other pets. First & Security to move in, $100 application fee, no minimum credit score, owner will look at overall credit and background history, no evictions. 1 week approval time. Must provide 24 hour notice prior to show.