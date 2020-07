Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful villa 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom Stylishly updated house, updated kitchen with stealing steel appliances, plenty of closet. Right in the heart of all that is happening in Fort Lauderdale. Walking distance to downtown Fort Lauderdale, FAT Village, MAS District & More. Walk to the monthly art walks, craft breweries, bars, restaurants and cafes. A must see !!!