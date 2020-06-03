All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 720 Orton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
720 Orton Ave
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:36 AM

720 Orton Ave

720 Orton Avenue · (954) 561-3332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

720 Orton Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
BEST LOCATION FOR THE PRICE IN FORT LAUDERDALE! Condo just 2 blocks from the OCEAN/SAND! Walk to Las Olas and all the day time and night time fun along the Strip! Walk one block west and enjoy your own boat parade along the Intracoastal. Great first floor location, steps to the heated pool, mailbox, laundry and back exterior door. Last unit on 1st floor, so one neighbor, quieter than most! Beautiful bright shiny 2 year old kitchen with gorgeous granite, almost new appliances! Painted today's trendy colors, spotless throughout! Near all the arts & Entertainment, yet just minutes to Sunrise Blvd. bridge & you're on your way to FEDERAL Highway or WILTON DRIVE or I-95! Great closet space! Well kept building, just recently updated. Heated Pool, terrific big laundry. 1 car, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Orton Ave have any available units?
720 Orton Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Orton Ave have?
Some of 720 Orton Ave's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Orton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
720 Orton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Orton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 720 Orton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 720 Orton Ave offer parking?
No, 720 Orton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 720 Orton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Orton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Orton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 720 Orton Ave has a pool.
Does 720 Orton Ave have accessible units?
No, 720 Orton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Orton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Orton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 720 Orton Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity