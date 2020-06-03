720 Orton Ave

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool microwave range refrigerator

BEST LOCATION FOR THE PRICE IN FORT LAUDERDALE! Condo just 2 blocks from the OCEAN/SAND! Walk to Las Olas and all the day time and night time fun along the Strip! Walk one block west and enjoy your own boat parade along the Intracoastal. Great first floor location, steps to the heated pool, mailbox, laundry and back exterior door. Last unit on 1st floor, so one neighbor, quieter than most! Beautiful bright shiny 2 year old kitchen with gorgeous granite, almost new appliances! Painted today's trendy colors, spotless throughout! Near all the arts & Entertainment, yet just minutes to Sunrise Blvd. bridge & you're on your way to FEDERAL Highway or WILTON DRIVE or I-95! Great closet space! Well kept building, just recently updated. Heated Pool, terrific big laundry. 1 car, NO PETS.