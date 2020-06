Amenities

Looking a 3 to 5 month short term rental.Beautiful charming home in a wonderful location. Great deal for this renovated 3bed 2 bath Rio Vista House in a one of the best neighborhoods with A rated school system and minutes to Las Olas and downtown with the best shopping and restaurants. Water included and washer and dryer on property. Large bathroom and master bedroom. Nice size walk in closets. Nice outdoor space and bbq outside. Beautiful modern white washed wood floors. Some furniture can stay or can be completely unfurnished. Great spot hurry before it's gone.