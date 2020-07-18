701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

. Ultra-Luxurious & “Brand New” building right on the beach in exclusive section of Fort Lauderdale!!! Be the Very First to move into this amazing Unit, as everything is brand NEW. Top-notch concierge service and amenities, includes full “Beach Services” just steps away! Designer Decorated and fully furnished 4 bed, 4.5 bath, with private elevator foyer, features absolutely breathtaking panoramic city and ocean views. One of very first units at the Paramount finished to this degree of perfection! Top of the line designer finishes and furnishings, ready to move in! {Design renderings attached to listing}. Italian cabinetry, Subzero, Wolf and Bosh appliances, marble baths w/spa tub & rain showers, and all motorized window treatments! Upgrades in attachment!



(RLNE3856422)