All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like
701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800

701 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard · (305) 753-8937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

701 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4.5 baths, $15500 · Avail. now

$15,500

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
. Ultra-Luxurious & “Brand New” building right on the beach in exclusive section of Fort Lauderdale!!! Be the Very First to move into this amazing Unit, as everything is brand NEW. Top-notch concierge service and amenities, includes full “Beach Services” just steps away! Designer Decorated and fully furnished 4 bed, 4.5 bath, with private elevator foyer, features absolutely breathtaking panoramic city and ocean views. One of very first units at the Paramount finished to this degree of perfection! Top of the line designer finishes and furnishings, ready to move in! {Design renderings attached to listing}. Italian cabinetry, Subzero, Wolf and Bosh appliances, marble baths w/spa tub & rain showers, and all motorized window treatments! Upgrades in attachment!

(RLNE3856422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 have any available units?
701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 have?
Some of 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 currently offering any rent specials?
701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 is pet friendly.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 offer parking?
Yes, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 offers parking.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 have a pool?
Yes, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 has a pool.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 have accessible units?
No, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with GymsFort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver OaksVictoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon RiverLake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleAtlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiMiami Dade College