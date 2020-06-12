701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction sauna valet service

Paramount Fort Lauderdale Beach is the premier brand new building offering 5-star amenities, a 3rd-floor pool overlooking the ocean, full beachside/pool service (chairs, umbrellas, towels) and signature oceanfront restaurant. No short term/vacation rentals allowed. Unit 1003 offers 2 beds / 2.5 baths. Fully furnished. Incredible views of the ocean and Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Features include Italian cabinetry, Subzero, Wolf and Bosh appliances, marble baths w spa tub and rain showers, custom closets, custom lighting. AMENITIES Porte cochere 24-hour valet, Club, and social room, State of the art Fitness center with locker room, massage and steam room, Poolside bar & Summer BBQ kitchen. Easy to show. Available for 6 months to 1 year rental.