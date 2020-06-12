All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd

701 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard · (954) 296-9931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
sauna
valet service
Paramount Fort Lauderdale Beach is the premier brand new building offering 5-star amenities, a 3rd-floor pool overlooking the ocean, full beachside/pool service (chairs, umbrellas, towels) and signature oceanfront restaurant. No short term/vacation rentals allowed. Unit 1003 offers 2 beds / 2.5 baths. Fully furnished. Incredible views of the ocean and Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Features include Italian cabinetry, Subzero, Wolf and Bosh appliances, marble baths w spa tub and rain showers, custom closets, custom lighting. AMENITIES Porte cochere 24-hour valet, Club, and social room, State of the art Fitness center with locker room, massage and steam room, Poolside bar & Summer BBQ kitchen. Easy to show. Available for 6 months to 1 year rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have any available units?
701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have?
Some of 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd offer parking?
No, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd has a pool.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd has units with dishwashers.
