Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
6980 NW 29th Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

6980 NW 29th Ln

6980 Northwest 29th Lane · (954) 515-2855
Location

6980 Northwest 29th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Palm-Aire Village East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to Paradise! TURN KEY LIVING!!AVAILABLE A*U*G 8TH; Entire private and completely renovated furnished 3 bedroom/2 ba pool home/villa in desirable Palm Aire village neighborhood. Lush tropical landscaping, large private pool, patio, BBQ area, screened enclosure, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, best of all ******NO HOA**** SMALL PET OK Lots of parking and no restrictions for vehicles,or motorcycle. SHORT TERM LEASE OK, MUST BE LONGER THAN 30 DAYS ALL UTILITIES, LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.. CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION AND SHOWINGS 954-870-1171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6980 NW 29th Ln have any available units?
6980 NW 29th Ln has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6980 NW 29th Ln have?
Some of 6980 NW 29th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6980 NW 29th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6980 NW 29th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6980 NW 29th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6980 NW 29th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6980 NW 29th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6980 NW 29th Ln does offer parking.
Does 6980 NW 29th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6980 NW 29th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6980 NW 29th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6980 NW 29th Ln has a pool.
Does 6980 NW 29th Ln have accessible units?
No, 6980 NW 29th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6980 NW 29th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6980 NW 29th Ln has units with dishwashers.
