6980 NW 29th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome to Paradise! TURN KEY LIVING!!AVAILABLE A*U*G 8TH; Entire private and completely renovated furnished 3 bedroom/2 ba pool home/villa in desirable Palm Aire village neighborhood. Lush tropical landscaping, large private pool, patio, BBQ area, screened enclosure, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, best of all ******NO HOA**** SMALL PET OK Lots of parking and no restrictions for vehicles,or motorcycle. SHORT TERM LEASE OK, MUST BE LONGER THAN 30 DAYS ALL UTILITIES, LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.. CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION AND SHOWINGS 954-870-1171