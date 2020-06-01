625 NE 13th Ave

Amenities

This stunningly renovated from top-to-bottom, inside and out mid-century modern apartment is beautifully furnished to style. A brand new gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, custom mill cabinetry, a new bathroom, and in-unit washer/dryer all await first time occupancy. In addition to private outdoor space, there is shared space with 3 other units including a soaking pool and firepit complete with Adirondack chairs for your outdoor pleasure. This unit includes 2 assigned parking spaces and a private storage closet. If that isn't enough the unit is on Holiday Park and steps to the Jimmy Evert Tennis Center and minutes from Fort Lauderdale Beach, Restaurants, and Shopping.



