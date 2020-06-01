All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
625 NE 13th Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:25 AM

625 NE 13th Ave

625 Northeast 13th Avenue · (954) 417-8480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 Northeast 13th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
new construction
tennis court
This stunningly renovated from top-to-bottom, inside and out mid-century modern apartment is beautifully furnished to style. A brand new gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, custom mill cabinetry, a new bathroom, and in-unit washer/dryer all await first time occupancy. In addition to private outdoor space, there is shared space with 3 other units including a soaking pool and firepit complete with Adirondack chairs for your outdoor pleasure. This unit includes 2 assigned parking spaces and a private storage closet. If that isn't enough the unit is on Holiday Park and steps to the Jimmy Evert Tennis Center and minutes from Fort Lauderdale Beach, Restaurants, and Shopping.

*****Move-In Credit Incentive for First Month Rent Available for Limited Time*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 NE 13th Ave have any available units?
625 NE 13th Ave has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 NE 13th Ave have?
Some of 625 NE 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 NE 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
625 NE 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 NE 13th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 625 NE 13th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 625 NE 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 625 NE 13th Ave does offer parking.
Does 625 NE 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 NE 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 NE 13th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 625 NE 13th Ave has a pool.
Does 625 NE 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 625 NE 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 625 NE 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 NE 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.
