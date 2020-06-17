All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:59 PM

615 SW 16th Ct

615 Southwest 16th Court · (888) 982-5883
Location

615 Southwest 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Croissant Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 N · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tastefully renovated and furnished duplex in quaint neighborhood of Croissant Park in Fort Lauderdale. Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio in complete privacy. The unit has been immaculately kept and comes stocked with kitchenware, bedding and towels. Furnishings include a king and full size bed, washer and dryer as well as living and dining room furniture. Lots of storage and closet space. Keypad entry as well as impact windows. Centrally located near Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale Airport, schools, medical facilities and shopping areas. Landlord may consider small dog up to 20 lbs. A non-smoking environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 SW 16th Ct have any available units?
615 SW 16th Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 SW 16th Ct have?
Some of 615 SW 16th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 SW 16th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
615 SW 16th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 SW 16th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 SW 16th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 615 SW 16th Ct offer parking?
No, 615 SW 16th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 615 SW 16th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 SW 16th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 SW 16th Ct have a pool?
No, 615 SW 16th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 615 SW 16th Ct have accessible units?
No, 615 SW 16th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 615 SW 16th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 SW 16th Ct has units with dishwashers.
