615 SW 16th Ct

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tastefully renovated and furnished duplex in quaint neighborhood of Croissant Park in Fort Lauderdale. Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio in complete privacy. The unit has been immaculately kept and comes stocked with kitchenware, bedding and towels. Furnishings include a king and full size bed, washer and dryer as well as living and dining room furniture. Lots of storage and closet space. Keypad entry as well as impact windows. Centrally located near Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale Airport, schools, medical facilities and shopping areas. Landlord may consider small dog up to 20 lbs. A non-smoking environment.