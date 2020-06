Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COME FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS GREAT CORAL RIDGE APARTMENT DUPLEX -2 STUDIOS AVAILABLE 1 FULL BATH --- TOTALLY REMODELED FURNISHED $925 OR UNFURNISHED $850 WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO WESTMINSTER SCHOOL, SHOPPING, BANKING AND GREAT DINING. A SHORT 10 MINUTE RIDE TO THE BEACH. A QUAINT AND CHARMING PLACE TO LIVE. CHILDREN AND PETS WELCOME A QUIET AREA GREAT FOR WALKING OR BIKING.



PLEASE ASK US ABOUT OUR OTHER BEAUTIFUL RENTALS ALL ON THE EAST SIDE FROM STUDIO' TO 6 BEDROOMS.