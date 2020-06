533 NE 3rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

5TH FLOOR POOL VIEW APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF FLAGLER VILLAGE - DOWNTOWN FORT LAUDERDALE. UPDATED WITH STAINLESS KITCHEN, LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WINDOW BLINDS, FRESHLY PAINTED. FULL SIZED W/D. READY FOR MOVE IN. CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT. GREAT AMENITIES. GARAGE PARKING. HEATED POOL AND SPA, FULLY EQUIPPED GYM, BAR-B-QUE AREAS. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES 620 CREDIT SCORE. ADDITIONAL PARKING SPACE AVAILABLE FOR RENT. BUILDING IS RE-INSULATING ALL A/C LINES SO HALLWAYS HAVE COVERED PROTECTION. UNIT 507 WORK IS COMPLETE.