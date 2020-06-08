All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
5200 Northwest 31St Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

5200 Northwest 31St Avenue

5200 Northwest 31st Avenue · (305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5200 Northwest 31st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5200 Northwest 31St Avenue Apt #36, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. A rental gem is available! Completely updated 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath impeccably clean spacious condo with lake views from living areas and master bedroom! Enter on second floor into a must see unit. It features beautiful wood finish cabinets with granite modern island style countertop to comfortably add 3 bar stools for entertaining. Open dining and living area with added under stairs space area (see in photos) for either a computer station or nothing at all. Relax on your patio and take in the gorgeous lake view and what a view! Extra storage room on patio for tools, suitcases Etc. Now take it upstairs with nice stylish gray laminate wood stairs that continue onto landing and into the nice size bedrooms. 2 bathrooms upstairs and washer and dryer also have its own dedicated space. Must see! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3554075 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue have any available units?
5200 Northwest 31St Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue have?
Some of 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Northwest 31St Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue offer parking?
No, 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue have a pool?
No, 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5200 Northwest 31St Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity