5200 Northwest 31St Avenue Apt #36, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. A rental gem is available! Completely updated 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath impeccably clean spacious condo with lake views from living areas and master bedroom! Enter on second floor into a must see unit. It features beautiful wood finish cabinets with granite modern island style countertop to comfortably add 3 bar stools for entertaining. Open dining and living area with added under stairs space area (see in photos) for either a computer station or nothing at all. Relax on your patio and take in the gorgeous lake view and what a view! Extra storage room on patio for tools, suitcases Etc. Now take it upstairs with nice stylish gray laminate wood stairs that continue onto landing and into the nice size bedrooms. 2 bathrooms upstairs and washer and dryer also have its own dedicated space. Must see! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3554075 ]