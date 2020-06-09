515 SW 20th St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious and tastefully renovated 3 bedrooms & 2 baths property centrally located in the heart of East Ft. Lauderdale. Unit 515 is part of a friendly quadruplex, it features updated bathrooms & kitchen, led lighting, fresh paint, private laundry room with full-size washer & dryer and a spacious backyard setting. Hurricane ready with accordion shutters throughout and generator hook up. Close to I-95, Port, FLL airport. schools, restaurants, shopping & entertainment, beach and more. This property faces 56-acre memorial park providing bike, running & walking paths & unobstructed views. Parking in front of unit plus extra spaces across the street on lawn.