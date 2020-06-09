All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:30 AM

515 SW 20th St

515 SW 20th St · (954) 257-9205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Croissant Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and tastefully renovated 3 bedrooms & 2 baths property centrally located in the heart of East Ft. Lauderdale. Unit 515 is part of a friendly quadruplex, it features updated bathrooms & kitchen, led lighting, fresh paint, private laundry room with full-size washer & dryer and a spacious backyard setting. Hurricane ready with accordion shutters throughout and generator hook up. Close to I-95, Port, FLL airport. schools, restaurants, shopping & entertainment, beach and more. This property faces 56-acre memorial park providing bike, running & walking paths & unobstructed views. Parking in front of unit plus extra spaces across the street on lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 SW 20th St have any available units?
515 SW 20th St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 515 SW 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
515 SW 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 SW 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 515 SW 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 515 SW 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 515 SW 20th St does offer parking.
Does 515 SW 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 SW 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 SW 20th St have a pool?
No, 515 SW 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 515 SW 20th St have accessible units?
No, 515 SW 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 515 SW 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 SW 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 SW 20th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 SW 20th St does not have units with air conditioning.
