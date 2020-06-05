All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:27 PM

511 SE 5th Ave

511 Southeast 5th Avenue · (954) 812-6741
Location

511 Southeast 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 712 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
valet service
In the heart of Ft. Lauderdale, Nu River Landing is a luxury condo on the New River. Walk to Las Olas Blvd, restaurants, museums, hot spots & shopping and a short drive to the interstate. True downtown living. This beautifully furnished unit has 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with balcony & offers a split bedroom plan. Washer & dryer in the unit. This is a full service building with 24 hour desk in lobby, valet parking, rooftop pool, clubroom, fitness center, full service spa. Larger dogs welcome- some restrictions apply. First class living. Owner will consider a 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 SE 5th Ave have any available units?
511 SE 5th Ave has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 SE 5th Ave have?
Some of 511 SE 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 SE 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
511 SE 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 SE 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 SE 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 511 SE 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 511 SE 5th Ave does offer parking.
Does 511 SE 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 SE 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 SE 5th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 511 SE 5th Ave has a pool.
Does 511 SE 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 511 SE 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 511 SE 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 SE 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
