511 SE 5th Ave

In the heart of Ft. Lauderdale, Nu River Landing is a luxury condo on the New River. Walk to Las Olas Blvd, restaurants, museums, hot spots & shopping and a short drive to the interstate. True downtown living. This beautifully furnished unit has 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with balcony & offers a split bedroom plan. Washer & dryer in the unit. This is a full service building with 24 hour desk in lobby, valet parking, rooftop pool, clubroom, fitness center, full service spa. Larger dogs welcome- some restrictions apply. First class living. Owner will consider a 6 month lease.